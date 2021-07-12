UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Penalty-takers Hit By 'disgusting' Racist Abuse

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:21 PM

England penalty-takers hit by 'disgusting' racist abuse

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :England's Football Association said it was "appalled" and "disgusted" after racist trolls targeted Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka following Sunday's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

All three players missed from the spot as Italy clinched the penalty shoot-out 3-2 after the tense final finished at 1-1 after extra time.

"We're disgusted that some of our squad -- who have given everything for the shirt this summer -- have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game," the England FA tweeted.

"We stand with our players." A separate statement said: "The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team." London's Metropolitan Police said it was investigating the "offensive and racist" posts.

"We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final," it said in a tweet.

"This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated."England's players have made a strong stand against racism at the tournament, taking a knee before their games including Sunday's final.

Related Topics

Football Police Social Media London Italy Euro Sunday 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UVAS holds a webinar in connection with World Zoon ..

18 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Ports unveils Star Rating Programme for ..

23 minutes ago

In recent days, a number of Russian media outlets ..

44 minutes ago

48 minutes ago

Pakistan’s soil is not being used against Afghan ..

50 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$74.18 a barrel ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.