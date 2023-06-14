UrduPoint.com

England Pick Paceman Broad For First Ashes Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 14, 2023 | 08:11 PM

England have favoured Stuart Broad's experience over Mark Wood's raw pace for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston as they named their team on Wednesday

With James Anderson and Ollie Robinson fit to return to the XI after resting injury niggles against Ireland at Lord's, there was just one spot left in the seam attack for Friday's series opener.

Captain Ben Stokes has previously spoken of his desire to have a bowler with express pace and, with Jofra Archer and Olly Stone on the sidelines, would have been tempted to pick Wood.

But Broad, with 582 Test wickets under his belt, and who led the attack impressively against Ireland, has got the nod.

His selection guarantees another chapter in the 36-year-old's storied rivalry with Australia opener David Warner, who floundered badly against Broad in 2019, when the Englishman dismissed him seven times in 10 innings.

With spinner Moeen Ali slotting straight in at number eight after agreeing to return to Test cricket, the only question that lingers over the England side concerns the fitness of all-rounder Stokes.

The skipper's longstanding left knee problems have been a source of constant speculation but he has ramped up his participation in training over the past 48 hours, bowling at close to full speed.

Opener Ben Duckett and fellow batter Harry Brook are the only players in the side who will be making their Ashes debuts in Birmingham.

England team for first Ashes Test at Edgbaston:Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

