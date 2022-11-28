England players start training sessions at Rawalpindi stadium

(@Abdulla99267510)

Strict security arrangements have been made for the foreign players.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2022) England players on Monday started their training sessions at Rawalpindi stadium as three days have been left from the historic test series, the latest reports say.

The players reached the ground from their hotel amid strict security arrangements as heavy police contingents were deployed in and outside the hotel and all along the way from hotel to stadium.

The England's cricket team arrived in Pakistan early Sunday to play three Tests for the first time in the country since 2005.

The three-match series which is part of the World Test championship is all set to start in Rawalpindi from December 1 with the second Test in Multan (December 9-13) and the third in Karachi (December 17-21).

Pakistan at the moment is fifth in the nine team championship to England's seventh, which is optimistic for a series win in order to finish in the top two to play the 2023 final.

Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.