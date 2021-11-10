England post 166-4 in T20 World Cup semi-final

Moeen Ali smashed an unbeaten 51 as England reached 166 for four against New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Moeen Ali smashed an unbeaten 51 as England reached 166 for four against New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

England lost their openers including Jos Buttler for 29, lbw off Ish Sodhi, after being invited to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

But Moeen hit back with his 37-ball knock and put on a key partnership of 63 with Dawid Malan, who hit 41, for the third wicket. Liam Livingstone hit 17 off 10 balls.