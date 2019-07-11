UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Put Four Years Of Work On Line In World Cup Semi-final Against Australia

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:10 AM

England put four years of work on line in World Cup semi-final against Australia

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Four years of planning will be put on the line for England when they face holders Australia in a blockbuster World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

England's woeful first-round exit at the 2015 edition prompted a complete rethink of their approach to one-day internationals for a side that had long placed Test success above all other considerations.

Australian coach Trevor Bayliss was drafted in with the aim of guiding their bid for a first World Cup title.

The transformation has been impressive, with England climbing to number one in the ODI rankings under the astute captaincy of Eoin Morgan.

Their rise to the summit has been based on dynamic run-scoring, with in-form openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow leading the way.

But the stakes for hosts England are higher than simply the winning of a match that would see them into a final against New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday.

Host broadcaster Sky has said it will allow the final to be shown on free-to-air television in Britain -- but only if England are involved in the showpiece match.

It would be the first time since 2005 that a major England men's home match had emerged from behind a UK television paywall, with cricket having a chance to reconnect with a 'lost' audience in its birthplace.

But Morgan urged England to avoid being overawed by the scale of the task confronting them in Birmingham.

"Sometimes I'm guilty of it, you can lose sight of the position you're in and the fact you're living your dream," Morgan said on Wednesday.

Australia, however, have never lost any of their seven previous World Cup semi-finals -- although they did tie with South Africa at Edgbaston 20 years ago before advancing into the final thanks to their superior net run-rate from the preceding 'Super Six' stage.

England had won 10 of their last 11 ODIs against Australia prior to the World Cup.

Related Topics

Cricket World Australia Birmingham Superior United Kingdom South Africa New Zealand Sunday 2015 TV All From Coach

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms its commitment to tackling linkages ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

10 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

10 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

9 hours ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

10 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.