UrduPoint.com

England Put T20 World Cup Pursuit On Bucket List

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:10 AM

England put T20 World Cup pursuit on bucket list

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :England's bowlers have opted for a decidedly low-tech approach to winning the T20 World Cup by training with a humble bucket to counter the crushing humidity of the Gulf.

Seamer David Willey said England players are soaking their hands in buckets of water during training sessions in order to replicate the feeling of using a ball saturated by evening dew, with four of their five Super 12 games taking place at night.

"The biggest thing for the seamers, towards the back end when you're sweating the most, is being confident about bowling yorkers," explained Willey, the son of former England batsman and Test umpire Peter Willey, on Thursday.

"The margin for error when you're doing that is so small... You can become a little bit more nervous about bowling no-balls and flat ones when that ball is wet.

"All you can do is practice. Even if it's just dunking balls in buckets and catching, fielding and bowling with these wet balls." Meanwhile, Willey said he treats every England appearance as "if it's my last" following his heartbreaking exit from the victorious 2019 World Cup squad.

Having been a regular in the 50-over format, the paceman was left out on the eve of the tournament as England opted for international novice Jofra Archer instead before triumphing on home soil.

The 31-year-old, however, has fought back to regain his place in an England squad now without the injured Archer and the left-armer could now feature in the team's T20 World Cup opener against the West Indies in Dubai on Saturday.

But the painful memories of two years ago remain vivid for Willey.

"I don't think anything that happens in my cricketing career will ever be as bad or disappointing as that," he said.

"But I think the personal growth from me thereon, and probably just refocusing on enjoying my cricket, has been massive for me.

"It's probably why I'm sat here today, back playing for England. I'm playing every game as if it's my last and really savouring the moment of pulling on that England shirt."

Related Topics

Cricket Injured T20 World Water Dubai David 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

57 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

8 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

9 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

9 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

9 hours ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.