UrduPoint.com

England Recall Broad And Anderson For New Zealand Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2022 | 02:27 PM

England recall Broad and Anderson for New Zealand Tests

England on Thursday recalled James Anderson and Stuart Broad, their two most successful Test wicket-takers of all time, for the opening two fixtures of a three-match series against New Zealand

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :England on Thursday recalled James Anderson and Stuart Broad, their two most successful Test wicket-takers of all time, for the opening two fixtures of a three-match series against New Zealand.

The pair were controversially left out of the squad from the recent tour of Caribbean, with England's 1-0 loss in a three-game campaign leaving them bottom of the World Test Championship table.

But they have now been named in a 13-man squad, with the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's starting on June 2 marking Ben Stokes's first match since he was appointed as full-time England captain, replacing Joe Root.

Star batsman Root has retained his place in the squad.

England have called up Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook and Durham paceman Matthew Potts for the first time.

Brook gets his chance following a series of repeated failures by England's top order.

He has been in fine form for Yorkshire this season, scoring 758 runs at an average of 151.60 in the first division of the County Championship.

Potts has been given a chance after an injury crisis among England's quick bowlers ruled out Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Fisher, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Olly Stone and Ollie Robinson.

Related Topics

World Fine Durham Anderson June All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic resume youth team tr ..

Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic resume youth team training after one-day suspensio ..

6 minutes ago
 Motorway police urge transporters to avoid over-sp ..

Motorway police urge transporters to avoid over-speeding amid heat wave

6 minutes ago
 U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

16 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 196799 cusecs water

IRSA releases 196799 cusecs water

16 minutes ago
 Vietnam's banks raise interest rates amid inflatio ..

Vietnam's banks raise interest rates amid inflation

16 minutes ago
 Aussie gov't proposes scheme to allow first-homebu ..

Aussie gov't proposes scheme to allow first-homebuyers to dip into retirement sa ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.