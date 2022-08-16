England recall fit-again Foakes for South Africa opener

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :England have recalled fit-again wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for the first Test against South Africa at Lord's starting on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes, the England captain, announced the return of Surrey wicketkeeper Foakes to the XI during a media conference on Tuesday.

Foakes is the only change from the team that defeated India in the postponed fifth Test at Edgbaston last month after missing the match following a case of coronavirus.

That victory was England's fourth win in as many Tests under their new leadership pair of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Foakes reclaims the gloves from Kent's Sam Billings.

There is no place for Ollie Robinson, with the Sussex seamer unable to force his way into the side, which boasts a pace attack of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts, supplemented by all-rounder Stokes.

Robinson has not played for England since the final Test of the Ashes series in January.