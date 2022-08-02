UrduPoint.com

England Recall Robinson For First Two South Africa Tests

Muhammad Rameez Published August 02, 2022 | 07:19 PM

England have recalled Ollie Robinson into a 14-man squad for this month's first two Tests of a three-match series against South Africa

Robinson has not played for England since the Ashes ended in January due to several fitness issues, mainly surrounding his back.

But the 28-year-old seamer took nine wickets in Sussex's recent County Championship match against Nottinghamshire before earning an England recall in place of the injured Jamie Overton.

Robinson will now look to add to an impressive tally of 39 wickets in nine Tests at 21.28 when England face South Africa in the first Test at Lord's starting on August 17.

He will have a chance to press his claim for a place in the Test XI by playing for the second-string England Lions in their four-day tour match against South Africa at Canterbury next week.

England squad for the first two Tests against South Africa: Ben Stokes (Durham, capt), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey, wkt), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire) Fixtures Aug 17-21: England v South Africa, 1st Test, Lord'sAug 25-29: England v South Africa, 2nd Test, Old TraffordSep 8-12: England v South Africa, 3rd Test, The Oval

