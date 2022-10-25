UrduPoint.com

England Recall Roy For Australia ODI Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 25, 2022 | 04:00 PM

England recall Roy for Australia ODI series

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Jason Roy has been given a chance to revive his England career after being included in the squad announced Tuesday for next month's one-day international series against Australia.

Opening batsman Roy was dropped from the England squad currently competing in the T20 World Cup in Australia and removed from the list of centrally contracted players following a run of low scores at both international and domestic level.

He endured an especially miserable time in The Hundred, averaging 8.5 over six innings for Oval Invincibles and making three ducks.

The 32-year-old had previously been an integral part of England's white-ball sides and featured in the XI that won the 2019 50-over World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's.

Roy said last week he was "gutted" and "motivated to say the least" about his axing as he signalled his determination to regain his place.

With England white-ball captain Jos Buttler batting down the order in ODIs and Jonny Bairstow injured, Roy could now open alongside Phil Salt in the three-match series against Australia that starts in Adelaide on November 17, just four days after the scheduled T20 World Cup final.

England have also recalled Sam Billings, James Vince and Olly Stone while Luke Wood, uncapped at ODI level, has also been drafted into a group containing nine members of England's T20 World Cup squad.

Test captain Ben Stokes, now retired from ODIs, is not included along with Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood.

The quartet are set to arrive in Abu Dhabi on November 18, the day after the first ODI, to being preparations for the Test tour of Pakistan.

Alex Hales is another member of the World Cup squad to miss out, having recently returned from a three-and-a-half year long international exile.

After the first ODI in Adelaide, the series continues at Sydney on November 19 before concluding in Melbourne on November 22.

England ODI squadJos Buttler (capt/wkt), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured T20 World Australia Abu Dhabi Adelaide Melbourne Sydney Rashid Jos David Livingstone James Vince Sam Billings Dawid Malan Liam Dawson November 2019 From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

18 minutes ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

33 minutes ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

54 minutes ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

1 hour ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.