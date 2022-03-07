UrduPoint.com

England Recall Underhill To Six Nations Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2022 | 08:30 AM

England recall Underhill to Six Nations squad

London, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Sam Underhill has been recalled to the England squad ahead of their Six Nations match against Ireland next Saturday.

Flanker Underhill was left out of Eddie Jones's plans for the tournament's opening fixture against Scotland after suffering blows to the head playing for club side Bath.

Underhill, who has 27 international caps, has also had coronavirus and another illness but returned to action for Bath in Saturday's Premiership win against Bristol.

Head coach Jones updated his squad on Sunday to a 36-strong group, with Nic Dolly and Alex Mitchell included for the first time since the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.

Bath centre Orlando Bailey and Luke Northmore of Harlequins are other call-ups.

England confirmed Alex Dombrandt tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The Quins number eight is expected to join up with the squad again later in the week if his recovery goes to plan.

Scrum-half Raffi Quirke suffered concussion in Sale Sharks' game against Exeter on Sunday, making him unavailable for selection.

Jonny Hill, who had been doing rehabilitation work on a stress injury has returned to Exeter for the remainder of the tournament.

Manu Tuilagi and Luke Cowan-Dickie were also missing from the squad as they manage hamstring and knee problems.

England, who edged out Wales 23-19 last week, meet Ireland at Twickenham on March 12.

Related Topics

Sale Bristol Bath Exeter Mitchell Wales Orlando Ireland March Sunday From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

23 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

1 day ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

1 day ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

1 day ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>