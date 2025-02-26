England Restrict Afghanistan To 39-3 In First Powerplay
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Jofra Archer inspired English pace attack put brakes on the Afghanistan batting machines as he claimed three wickets off his five overs and restricted Afghanistan to 39-3 in the first powerplay of the match at the Gaddafi stadium here on Wednesday afternoon.
Jofra Archer bowled with pace and precision to claim the scalps of the top three Afghanistan batters including Rahmanullah Gurban 6 (15), Sediqullah Atal 4 (4) and Rehmat Shah 4 (9) for 21 runs.
Mark Wood was more economical of the two and conceded 14 runs off four overs without any wicket. James Overton, who replaced injured Brydon Carse in the second match for his first ever ICC event, conceded two runs in his first over.
Opener Ibrahim Zadrdan 21 (28) while captain Hashmatullah Shahidi 1 (4) are on the crease.
