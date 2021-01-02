UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Return For Sri Lanka Tests Amid Virus Surge

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 02:01 PM

England return for Sri Lanka Tests amid virus surge

The England cricket team arrives in Sri Lanka on Sunday to resume a pandemic-hit Test series as the South Asian nation battles a sudden surge in infections and deaths

Colombo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The England cricket team arrives in Sri Lanka on Sunday to resume a pandemic-hit Test series as the South Asian nation battles a sudden surge in infections and deaths.

Joe Root's team will immediately go into a secure bubble on their arrival which comes two days after authorities deployed top military officers to help contain coronavirus cases.

Sri Lanka was one of the least-affected countries but the number of deaths has jumped from 13 in early October to 208 on Saturday. The WHO has blamed a new strain of the virus which may have come from Scandinavia.

The country had just six reported cases when England abruptly pulled out of their tour during a warm-up match in March. They return to an island which now has nearly 44,000 infections.

England withdrew from another tour in South Africa last month because the number of cases made players feel uncomfortable.

But the two Tests in Galle are to be played under strict health guidelines, cricket officials said.

England will be permitted to enter Sri Lanka despite a ban on all flights and passengers from Britain following the discovery of a new mutant coronavirus strain.

Related Topics

Cricket Sri Lanka Galle South Africa March May October Sunday All From Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bangkok imposes partial lockdown to combat virus

3 minutes ago

UAF to auction 2884 maunds wheat chaff

3 minutes ago

Four held with liquor in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Russia Reports Over 26,000 New Coronavirus Cases, ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan steps up drive to save Kashmiri activist ..

5 minutes ago

Man killed on road in sargodha

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.