England Rugby Announce USA, Canada Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:14 PM

England will play Tests against the United States and Canada in front of crowds at Twickenham Stadium in July, the Rugby Football Union announced on Monday

Eddie Jones's men, who will be missing a clutch of players who are involved in the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa, will face the USA on July 4 and Canada on July 10.

Eddie Jones's men, who will be missing a clutch of players who are involved in the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa, will face the USA on July 4 and Canada on July 10.

For the first time since England beat France in the Autumn Nations Cup Final in December 2020, supporters will be able to attend England matches.

Coronavirus restrictions mean the stadium will be operating at reduced capacity but it is expected that at least 10,000 fans will be able to attend each match.

A total of 11 England players are in the Lions squad, giving Jones the opportunity to experiment with fresh talent.

"The summer series will give us the chance to look at a lot of players and see how they step up, and it's an important part of our World Cup preparation," he said.

"For younger players, it's a chance to show what they can do at international level and how they are in the team environment.

"There aren't too many opportunities to lead at international level, so for the more experienced players it's a chance to take further leadership roles and grow their game in that area." England, beaten finalists in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, made a disappointing defence of their 2020 Six Nations title, finishing second bottom in this year's championships.

Jones, though, received the "full support" of the RFU last month following a review of the campaign.

The United States are 16th in the world rankings while Canada are 23rd.

