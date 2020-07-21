UrduPoint.com
England Rugby Grand Slam Winner Mike Slemen Dies

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:29 PM

England rugby Grand Slam winner Mike Slemen dies

The English Rugby Football Union on Tuesday paid tribute to Grand Slam winner Mike Slemen, who has died at the age of 69

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The English Rugby Football Union on Tuesday paid tribute to Grand Slam winner Mike Slemen, who has died at the age of 69.

Slemen, who played on the wing, won 31 England caps between 1976 and 1984 and played one Test for the British and Irish Lions.

He was a pivotal part of the England side, captained by Bill Beaumont, that won the 1980 Grand Slam in the then Five Nations championship.

Beaumont, who is now the chairman of World Rugby, described Slemen as "a great rugby player and a great all-round sportsman".

"He gave so much to the game in his playing days, as a club and England coach and as director of sport at Merchant Taylors' school, Crosby," he said.

