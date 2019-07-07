UrduPoint.com
England Semi-final 'excites' Australia Captain Finch

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:30 AM

England semi-final 'excites' Australia captain Finch

Manchester, United Kingdom, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Australia captain Aaron Finch insisted he was "excited" by he prospect of a World Cup semi-final against England even though his reigning champions will go into Thursday's blockbuster match on the back of a 10-run loss to South Africa.

Had Australia defeated the Proteas in Manchester on Saturday they would have returned to Old Trafford on Tuesday for a last-four clash with New Zealand, who have lost their last three group games -- including an 86-run defeat by Finch's men.

But Saturday's narrow 10-run loss means Australia will head to Birmingham to face an England side who have beaten fellow semi-finalists India and New Zealand in their last two games.

Australia overwhelmed England in their group stage meeting at Lord's but, significantly, the hosts were without Jason Roy that day, with the opener now fit again and firing on all cylinders.

"You have to beat everyone, regardless of who it is or where it is," Finch told reporters.

"Playing well against England a couple of weeks ago obviously will give us some confidence going into that game.

"England have been in really good form recently so we are going to have to be at our absolute best to win that.

"But it's going to be exciting. Any time Australia plays England, it's exciting. But any time you are at Birmingham as well. It's a fun crowd to play in front of.

"It's going to be a great atmosphere and spectacle."

More Stories From Sports

