England set 359 to win third Ashes Test

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :England were set a target of 359 to win the third Ashes Test after they bowled Australia out for 246 in their second innings on Saturday's third day at Headingley.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 80 -- his third successive fifty since coming into the side as international cricket's inaugural concussion substitute in place of star batsman Steve Smith in the drawn second Test at Lord's.

Australia lead this five-Test series 1-0 and victory at Headingley would see them retain the Ashes at 2-0 up with two to play.