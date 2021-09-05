UrduPoint.com

England Set 368 To Win Fourth Test Against India

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:50 PM

England set 368 to win fourth Test against India

London, Sept 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :England were set a daunting target of 368 to win the fourth Test against India at the Oval on Sunday after the tourists were bowled out for 466 in their second innings on the fourth day.

Rohit Sharma top-scored with 127 -- the opener's first Test match hundred away from home -- and put on 153 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (61).

Rishabh Pant (50) and fit-again all-rounder Shardul Thakur (60) added to England's woes with a seventh-wicket stand of exactly 100.

Tailenders Umesh Yadav (25) and Jasprit Bumrah (24) kept the runs coming, with England all-rounder Chris Woakes continuing a fine return to Test duty by taking 3-83 in 32 overs.

England now need to set a new national record if they are to go 2-1 up in this five-match series, with their previous highest fourth-innings total to win a Test their 362-9, requiring 359, against Australia at Headingley in 2019.

But Ben Stokes, whose brilliant unbeaten century saw England to that nailbiting one-wicket win, is not playing in this series while the all-rounder takes a mental health break from all cricket.

