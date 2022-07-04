UrduPoint.com

England Set 378 To Win Fifth Test Against India

Muhammad Rameez Published July 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

England set 378 to win fifth Test against India

Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :England were set a target of 378 to win the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on Monday.

India were dismissed for 245 in their second innings shortly after lunch on the fourth day.

There have been only two successful fourth-innings chases above 200 in a Test at Edgbaston, with South Africa making 283-5 in 2008 and England 211-3 against New Zealand in 1999.

England, however, reached seemingly stiff targets of 277, 299 and 296 during a recent 3-0 whitewash of Test world champions New Zealand.

And they now have more than 150 overs in which to chase down this latest target and so end this five-match series with India level at 2-2.

Recalled opener Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored for India with 66, while Rishabh Pant followed his first-innings 146 with 57.

But India lost their last six wickets for 55 runs, with England captain Ben Stokes taking 4-33 in 11.5 overs.

This decider should have been played in Manchester last September only to be postponed just hours before the start because of coronavirus concerns within the India camp.

jdg/mw

Related Topics

India World Manchester South Africa Rishabh Pant September New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hospital to be reserved for Coronavirus patients i ..

Hospital to be reserved for Coronavirus patients in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Third "Awami Theatre Festival" at Arts Council of ..

Third "Awami Theatre Festival" at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is in full sw ..

29 minutes ago
 Somerset further Pakistan links with Imam-ul-Haq s ..

Somerset further Pakistan links with Imam-ul-Haq signing

37 minutes ago
 Punjab CM announces free electricity for household ..

Punjab CM announces free electricity for households using 100 units per month

56 minutes ago
 SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's ho ..

SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's home landline phone

1 hour ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to incre ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to increase flights to Skardu

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.