England set 383 to win fourth Ashes Test

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :England were set a target of 383 to win the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Australia declared their second-innings on 186-6 after tea on the fourth day.

Steve Smith made 82 -- his lowest score of a series where the world's top-ranked Test batsman has now made 671 runs at an average of 134.

2 with three hundreds, including 211 in the first innings of this match.

Jofra Archer led England's attack with three wickets for 45 runs in 14 overs.

The most England have made in the fourth innings to win a Test is the 362-9, requiring 359, they posted in their series-levelling win in the third Test at Headingley a fortnight ago.

Victory in this match would see holders Australia retain the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in a five-Test series.