England set mammoth 352 for Australia to win Champions Trophy match

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A 158 runs partnership for the third wicket between Ben Duckett and Joe Root was vital in driving England to a mammoth total and setting Australia a target of 352 runs in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday evening.

Ben Ducket 165 off 143 - the highest individual score of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 so far – was the mainstay of the England innings and played the sheet anchor role to take his team to a total past 300 runs in a crucial match to take ascendency in Group B.

Ben Ducket and Joe Root got together when England lost two wickets in quick succession with the total at 43 in 5.2 overs after they were asked to bat first by Australia who won the toss. Phil Salt and Jamie Smith played identical quick knocks but fell cheaply to Ben Dwarshuis. Phil Salt scored 10 off six ball including a boundary and a six while Jamie Smith hit three boundaries in an innings of 15 runs off 13 balls.

Duckett and Root steadied the England innings from the early scare and took their ship to safe waters with a big partnership of 158 runs off 154 balls before Joe Roof fell for 68 off 78 balls. His innings was marked by caution as he hit only four boundaries and helped England gain dominance.

Ben Duckett scored his 50 off 49 balls while Joes Root hit fifty of 56 balls while they reached the hundred runs partnership in 96 balls. Duckett brought the 100 runs partnership with back-to-back 4s off Zampa on the last two balls of the 21st over of the England innings.

The lean patch with Harry Brook continued in the Champions Trophy as he could score only 3 (6) runs before he misread a Zampa leg-break and gave Carey the third consecutive catch of the innings at point.

No other English batter could make a major contribution as Jos Buttler 23 (21), Liam Livingstone 14 (17) and Brydon Carse 8 (7) were the other contributors. Jofra Archer 21 (10) and Adil Rashid 1 (1) remained unbeaten.

The bowlers toiled on the batting friendly, somewhat, placid Gaddafi stadium pitch as Australia used seven bowlers. If there was any juice left in the soil, it was exploited by Dwarshuis while the rest was blown away by the benevolent February Sun on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

It rained in Lahore on Thursday and the decision to field first by Australian captain Steve Smith might have been tempted by the comparatively low temperatures over the past two days in Lahore. Australia played three fast bowlers including Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis and Johnson Spencer with one specialist spinner in Adma Zampa. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell served as the fifth bowler while Matthew Short could also bowl gentle off-breaks.

Matthew Short bowled only one over while Marnus Labuschagne claimed two scalps including the wicket of Ben Duckett for 41 runs.

Dwarshuis was the only successful pace bowler who claimed three wickets off his 10 overs for 66 runs while Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis remained wicketless. Ellis conceded 51 runs off his 10 overs while Spencer gave away 54 runs in seven overs he bowled. The spin-bowling quartet of Zampa, Maxwell, Livingstone and Short bagged five wickets among them with Adama Zampa and Livingstone claiming a brace. Maxwell conceded 58 runs for one wicket in seven overs.