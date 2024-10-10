England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

(@Abdulla99267510)

England becomes first team to score such a high total against Pakistan in Test cricket.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2024) For the first time in history, England team on Wednesday completed 800 runs against Pakistan.

England has become the first team to score such a high total against Pakistan in Test cricket. The first Test match between Pakistan and England is currently ongoing at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

England broke India’s 20-year-old record of 675 runs, which India set during the Multan Test in 2004 with a score of 675/5.

This is only the fourth time in Test cricket history that more than 800 runs have been scored in an innings. The last time this feat was achieved was by Sri Lanka, who scored 952/6 against India in 1997.

England has previously scored 903 runs against Australia in 1938 and 849 runs against the West Indies in 1930.

Out of the four totals exceeding 800 in history, three belong to England.

Before this, in 1958, the West Indies scored 790/3 against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, English batsmen Joe Root and Harry Brook have set a new partnership record for England, scoring 412 runs together.

Joe Root and Harry Brook’s partnership continued in the Multan Test.

Previously, Peter May and Colin Cowdrey had a partnership of 411 runs, which they achieved against the West Indies in 1957.

The largest partnership in Test cricket history is 624 runs, set by Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara against South Africa in 2006.