England Showed Their Quality In Iran Thrashing, Says Two-goal Saka

Published November 21, 2022

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Bukayo Saka said England sent a statement of what they can achieve at the World Cup after thrashing Iran 6-2 on Monday to launch their campaign in style.

The Arsenal winger scored twice on his World Cup debut as Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also struck to end a six-game winless run for Gareth Southgate's men.

"We needed that good start. We haven't played the best coming into the tournament. There was a lot of talk and speculation about our form but we showed everyone how much quality we have and what we can do," Saka told the BBC.

"It is amazing to get the win under so much pressure. But we have to be consistent because we have the next game coming up in a few days and we have to win again."Saka missed the decisive penalty as England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy 16 months ago.

But he has bounced back in style at club level to help Arsenal to the top of the Premier League and justified Southgate's call to start him ahead of Manchester City's Phil Foden.

