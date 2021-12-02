UrduPoint.com

England Spinner Leach Looks To 'impressive' Lyon For Inspiration

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:00 AM

England spinner Leach looks to 'impressive' Lyon for inspiration

Brisbane, Australia, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :England spinner Jack Leach admitted Wednesday that Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon was "impressive" and he had been studying how he deals with local conditions ahead of the first Ashes Test next week.

Leach also spotlighted Ravindra Jadeja as an inspiration after the Indian's exploits during a Test series in Australia last summer.

"For years I've watched Nathan Lyon and he's very impressive," said Leach, who memorably shared in a final-wicket stand of 76 with Ben Stokes at Leeds in 2019 as England snatched victory from Australia.

"Just how strong his stock ball is and on wickets that don't necessarily offer a lot spin wise he's found ways to extract extra bounce, dip and all the other things," he told journalists.

"They're the kind of things that I've been trying to add in but still sticking to my strengths as well." Watching fellow left-arm spinner Jadeja has also been part of his preparation during England's rain-hit build-up to the five-Test series.

"I don't think (Jadeja) did too much different to what he does in India," said Leach, who has played 16 Tests, taking 62 wickets, but none in Australia.

"That's another nice thing to see. He's taken what he does, is doing pretty similar things and having success." A lively pitch is expected for the first Test in Brisbane on December 8 after recent torrential rain, which would likely suit England's pace attack.

Whether they also opt for a spinner remains to be seen, but Leach believes his chances have improved by all-rounder Ben Stokes being back in the touring party after injury and a mental-health break.

"From the (English) summer, the feedback was that Stokesy not being in the side, not having that all-round option in the top order, kind of made things difficult for me to get in the side," he said.

"It's great to have him back around and he's been brilliant. He's such a team man and the group is only better for having him in it."mp/djw/dva

Related Topics

India Attack Australia Brisbane Nice Lyon Man Leeds December 2019 All From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

6 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

6 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

6 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.