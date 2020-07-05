UrduPoint.com
England Squad For First Test Against The West Indies

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:17 AM

England squad for first Test against the West Indies

England 13-man squad announced Saturday for the first Test against the West Indies at Southampton starting on July 8

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ):England 13-man squad announced Saturday for the first Test against the West Indies at Southampton starting on July 8: Ben Stokes (Durham, capt), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Zak Crawley (Kent), Joe Denly (Kent), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham) Test reserves James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Olly Stone (Warwickshire) England v West Indies fixtures Jul 08-12: 1ST TEST, Ageas Bowl, SouthamptonJul 16-20: 2ND TEST, Emirates Old Trafford, ManchesterJul 24-28: 3RD TEST, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

