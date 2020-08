England squad for Pakistan T20s

England 14-man squad named Tuesday for a three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on August 28

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ):England 14-man squad named Tuesday for a three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on August 28: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire) Reserves: Pat Brown (Worcestershire), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey) Fixtures Aug 28: England v Pakistan, 1st T20, Old Trafford (1700 GMT)Aug 30: England v Pakistan, 2nd T20, Old Trafford (1300 GMT)Sep 01: England v Pakistan, 3rd T20, Old Trafford (1700 GMT).