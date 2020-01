England squad for Six Nations

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :England 34-man squad for the 2020 Six Nations Championship announced Monday: Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto ( Exeter ), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford ( Leicester ), George Furbank (Northampton), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph ( Bath ), Jonny May ( Leicester ), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester), Manu Tuilagi ( Leicester ), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson ( Bath ), Ben Youngs ( Leicester ) Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie ( Exeter ), Tom Curry ( Sale ), Tom Dunn ( Exeter ), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels ( Bath ), Ellis Genge ( Leicester ), Jamie George (Saracens), Ted Hill ( Worcester ), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Alex Moon (Northampton), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart ( Bath ), Sam Underhill ( Bath ), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams ( Exeter ) Fixtures Feb 2: France v England, Paris (1500 GMT) Feb 8: Scotland v England, Murrayfield (1645 GMT) Feb 23: England v Ireland , Twickenham (1500 GMT)Mar 7: England v Wales , Twickenham (1645 GMT)Mar 14: Italy v England, Rome (1645 GMT)

