England squads for Australia T20s and ODIs

England squads announced Monday for three Twenty20 and three one-day internationals against Australia

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):England squads announced Monday for three Twenty20 and three one-day internationals against Australia: Twenty20 squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Mark Wood (Durham) Reserves: Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire) ODI squad: Morgan (capt), Moeen, Archer, Bairstow, Banton, Billings, Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Rashid, Joe Root (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Wood Reserves: Denly, Mahmood Fixtures Twenty20s (all at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton): Sep 04: England v Australia, 1st T20 (1700 GMT) Sep 06: England v Australia, 2nd T20 (1315 GMT) Sep 08: England v Australia, 3rd T20 (1700 GMT) One-Day Internationals (all at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester): Sep 11: England v Australia, 1st ODI (1200 GMT)Sep 13: England v Australia, 2nd ODI (1200 GMT)Sep 16: England v Australia, 3rd ODI (1200 GMT)