UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Star Anderson Vows To Return Before Ashes End

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:24 PM

England star Anderson vows to return before Ashes end

England's record wicket taker James Anderson is determined to return to the team before the Ashes series with Australia ends in September he told The Sun on Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :England's record wicket taker James Anderson is determined to return to the team before the Ashes series with Australia ends in September he told The Sun on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test which starts next Wednesday at Lord's, after injuring his right calf having bowled just four overs in the series opener at Edgbaston as Australia romped to a 251-run victory.

Anderson, who has taken 575 Test wickets, had not played competitive cricket for a month leading into the match after injuring the same calf playing for Lancashire.

"I'm pretty confident I can get over this, I want to keep going," said Anderson.

"The plan is to get back and play some part in The Ashes but if that doesn't work out, the winter (tours to New Zealand and South Africa) is absolutely on my radar.

"I'm sure there will come a point where other bowlers either get injured or need a rest.

"If one needs to be replaced, it might work out well if I can get myself fit and help towards the end of the series." Anderson, whose place at Lord's is likely to be taken by young paceman Jofra Archer, said injuries were part and parcel of his advancing years.

"I'm at the age now when there's a chance injuries will happen more," he said.

"It's something I've got to prepare for. But I'm very fortunate -- I've been lucky with having so few throughout my career."

Related Topics

Cricket Injured Australia Young Tours Same Anderson South Africa September New Zealand

Recent Stories

China int'l investment, trade fair attracts over 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan spends over $231 mln for import of insura ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues notice to federati ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Putin, Zelenskyy Discussed Situat ..

2 minutes ago

14 arrested for decanting in Sargodha

12 minutes ago

PM Agriculture Emergency Program to be formally la ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.