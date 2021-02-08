UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Stretch Lead To 360 In India Test

Muhammad Rameez 27 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:29 PM

England stretch lead to 360 in India Test

England skipper Joe Root hit a brisk 40 to extend their second innings lead to 360 on day four of the opening Test against India on Monday

Chennai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :England skipper Joe Root hit a brisk 40 to extend their second innings lead to 360 on day four of the opening Test against India on Monday.

England reached 119 for five at tea in Chennai after starting with a lead of 241. Ollie Pope, on 18, and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, on 14, were batting.

Root, who hit 218 in the first innings of his 100th Test, took the attack to the opposition in his 32-ball knock laced with seven boundaries before being trapped lbw off paceman Jasprit Bumrah.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets including Rory Burns on the first ball of the innings before lunch.

He then got Dom Sibley for 16 and Ben Stokes caught behind for seven to take his match tally to six.

Paceman Ishant Sharma bagged his 300th Test wicket after he sent Dan Lawrence trudging back to the pavilion for 18.

Earlier India were bowled out for 337 in the first session and fell 42 runs short of avoiding the follow on despite Washington Sundar's unbeaten 85.

But England decided against making the home side bat again.

Related Topics

India Attack Washington Chennai Jos Lawrence Lead Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan win Test series against South Africa

6 minutes ago

Six of a family injured in cylinder blast in pesha ..

25 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

26 seconds ago

Myanmar state TV warns of 'action' against threats ..

30 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $58.92 a barrel ..

15 minutes ago

Supreme Leader of Iran Delivered Message for Putin ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.