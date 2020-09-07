UrduPoint.com
England Striker Wilson Signs For Newcastle

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:25 PM

Callum Wilson on Monday completed his move to Premier League club Newcastle from relegated Bournemouth for a reported fee of 20 million ($26 million)

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Callum Wilson on Monday completed his move to Premier League club Newcastle from relegated Bournemouth for a reported fee of 20 million ($26 million).

The 28-year-old England forward has signed a four-year deal with Steve Bruce's side.

"Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of striker Callum Wilson from AFC Bournemouth," the club said in a statement.

"The 28-year-old joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee and has signed a contract that will keep him at St James' Park until summer 2024." Manager Bruce said he was delighted to sign the player from Bournemouth, who were relegated last season.

"He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing centre forward for England less than two years ago." he said.

"The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs." Wilson, who was also wanted by Aston Villa, is relishing the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of some of the cub's biggest Names.

He said: "From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me.

"It's a massive club with great history. Along the years, they've had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they've done, I'd like to attempt that."jw/bsp

