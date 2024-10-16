Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM

England struggles as Pakistan takes commanding lead on 2nd day

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) On the second day of the thrilling Multan Test, Pakistan ended the day in a dominant position, with England trailing by 127 runs after posting 239/6 in response to Pakistan’s first-innings total of 366.

England's top order faced a stern test from Pakistan's bowlers, leaving the visitors in a difficult position as they look to avoid a significant first-innings deficit.

Ben Duckett was the standout performer, scoring an impressive 114 before falling to Pakistan's relentless spin attack. Joe Root contributed 34 runs while Ollie Pope (29) and Zak Crawley (27) made starts but were unable to convert into big scores. Late wickets, including the dismissals of captain Ben Stokes (1) and Harry Brook (9), compounded England's woes.

Pakistan's bowling attack, led by Sajid Khan, who claimed four crucial wickets, and Nauman Ali, who took two, kept England under constant pressure throughout the day.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resumed their innings at 315/6 and added valuable runs before being bowled out for 366. Mohammad Rizwan's 41, alongside notable contributions from Aamir Jamal (37) and Nauman Ali (32), pushed Pakistan to a competitive total.

With England still trailing by 127 runs and just four wickets in hand, Pakistan looks to tighten their grip on the match as they aim for a crucial victory in this fiercely contested Test series.

