England proved just too strong for France as they won 38-33 to complete a Women's Six Nations Grand Slam in front of a world record crowd at Twickenham on Saturday

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :England proved just too strong for France as they won 38-33 to complete a Women's Six Nations Grand Slam in front of a world record crowd at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Red Roses dominated the opening 40 minutes in front of a crowd of 58,498 -- the highest attendance for a stand-alone women's international, topping the 42,579 attendance for England's World Cup final loss to New Zealand in Auckland in November -- to lead 33-0 at half-time.

There seemed no way back for France, also bidding for a Grand Slam, after they had conceded five tries and been reduced to 13 players by two yellow cards.

But in a classic 'game of two halves' France won the second period 33-5, with Lark Davies' try the hosts' lone score of the half.

The clock, however, was always against France as England clinched a fifth successive Women's Six Nations title in coach Simon Middleton's last game in charge after eight years at the helm.

"I am super proud, the whole squad in this Six Nations has got us to where we are today and it is amazing," England captain Marlie Packer told the BBC.

"We knew they (France) would be tough, they played to the 80th minute and kept asking questions of us so credit to them." - 'Couldn't wish for more' - She added: "Simon's team talk just then had me in tears. He has been amazing for what he has done for women's rugby." An emotional Middleton said: "You couldn't wish for more than this. It's been an honour and privilege to do this job. I have been very lucky.

"To produce a game like that on a stage like this is everything that is good about the game...It's a great learning experience that second half and they will continue to grow.

" France, the last side to beat England in the Six Nations five years ago, dominated the opening 15 minutes at a sun-drenched Twickenham but determined defence kept them at bay.

England, by contrast, scored with their first attack of the match.

Helena Rowland made a break and the ball was moved wide to right wing Abby Dow, who went over in the corner.

England extended their lead when Packer scored her seventh try of the tournament, the flanker powering over from a flat pass close to the line.

Rowland added the easy conversion and England led 12-0.

France's day went from bad to worse when fly-half Jessy Tremouliere, in her final Test before retirement, was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on near her own line in the 31st minute.

And from the ensuing scrum, No 8 Alex Matthews charged over, with Rowland adding the extras.

England then had a penalty try as French prop Rose Bernadou was sin-binned for making a tackle from an offside position.

And with France two players down and the clock in the red, England ran in their fifth try with Zoe Aldcroft going over for a converted score.

It looked then as if England were going to record their latest rout after four lopsided in the tournament.

France, however, began their recovery when full-back Emilie Boulard capped a slick move for a 48th-minute try before Gabrielle Vernier's clever dummy reduced the deficit still further.

But Davies's try from a trademark rolling maul helped settle England's nerves.

France was far from finished, scoring further tries through Charlotte Escudero, Emeline Gros and Cyrielle Banet before running out of time.