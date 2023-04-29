England proved just too strong for France as they won 38-33 to complete a Women's Six Nations Grand Slam in front of a record crowd at Twickenham on Saturday

The Red Roses dominated the opening 40 minutes, leading 33-0 at the break after scoring four tries and a penalty try, with France down to 13 players following two yellow cards.

But in a classic 'game of two halves' France -- also bidding for a Grand Slam -- hit back after the break with 33 points of their own in a second period where Lark Davies's try, England's sixth of the match, was the hosts' lone score.

France, for all they scored five tries, however, had left themselves with too much to do as England clinched a fifth successive Women's Six Nations title in coach Simon Middleton's last game in charge after eight years at the helm.

"I am super proud, the whole squad in this Six Nations has got us to where we are today and it is amazing," England captain Marlie Packer told the BBC.

"We knew they (France) would be tough, they played to the 80th minute and kept asking questions of us so credit to them."A crowd of 58,498 was a new record for a stand-alone women's international, topping the 42,579 attendance for England's 34-31 World Cup final loss to New Zealand in Auckland in November.