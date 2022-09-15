- Home
England Team Arrives In City
Muhammad Rameez Published September 15, 2022 | 01:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :England cricket team has arrived here in the metropolis to play matches against the host team.
The cricket squad of England is visiting the the country after a long time.
