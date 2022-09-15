England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

(@Abdulla99267510)

The British T20I squad has landed at Karachi airport and has been shifted to hotel amid tight security arrangements.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2022) England T20I squad has arrived in Karachi after a long gap of 17 years to play bilateral series.

The English team has arrived through an Emirates flight via Dubai on Thursday morning.

The strict security arrangements have been made for the visiting squad and they have been brought from Karachi airport to hotel amid tight security arrangements.

Pakistan and England will be playing seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2. The first four matches of the series will be played at the National Stadium, while the last three will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

On other hand, preparations have been finalized at Karachi stadium.

The sources say that four pitches have been readied.

The visiting side will start training at the National Stadium on September 16.

England's T20I squad:

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Traveling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.