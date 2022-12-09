UrduPoint.com

England Team Confident With Performance On First Day, Says Ben Duckett

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 09, 2022 | 10:13 PM

England team confident with performance on first day, says Ben Duckett

England batter Ben Duckett said that mistakes would be overcome in the next inning and "We will come after Abrar" through comprehensive analysis of Abrar's action and his power area on pitch.

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :England batter Ben Duckett said that mistakes would be overcome in the next inning and "We will come after Abrar" through comprehensive analysis of Abrar's action and his power area on pitch.

Holding a press conference after first day game of second test match against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium, Ben Duckett said that it was an exciting first day of the bigger game. He said that Abrar bowled very well but I stick to my game and sweep every ball he bowled. He said that it was a tricky to start an inning on this spin wicket. He said that cricket was unpredictable as some day a team scored 350 and someday 150 runs.

He said that hopefully, we will get wickets in cluster tomorrow (Saturday) restricting Pakistan on a minimum score. He said that it was slow wicket and efforts would be made to put pressure on the batsman by standing more fielders around eye line.

He said that the team was focusing on positive cricket adding that it was an aggressive batting otherwise the whole team could enable scoring 150 or 200 only.

To a question, Duckett said that the extra pacer could help team if ball started reverse swing.

To another question about Abrar's performance he replied that Abrar bowled very well in the first inning adding that we will come after him in the next inning through comprehensive analysis of his action. He said that he doesn't know about the game plan of other batter while facing Abrar but he himself planned to sweep every ball of the spinner.

He said that he always played sweep shots as he was confident with this shot. He said that he usually makes runs through his favorite sweep shot.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Ben Duckett

Recent Stories

Gulf States Urge Iran to Comply With Its Nuclear C ..

Gulf States Urge Iran to Comply With Its Nuclear Commitments - Saudi Arabian Cro ..

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Military Commissions Study on Public Opin ..

Japanese Military Commissions Study on Public Opinion Manipulation Using AI - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 New F-35 Cockpit Computer Costs Soar by $680Mln Th ..

New F-35 Cockpit Computer Costs Soar by $680Mln Through Expenses, Delays - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup : Master Paints Black, Re ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup : Master Paints Black, Remington Pharma qualify for mai ..

2 minutes ago
 Robbers shot dead youth upon resistance

Robbers shot dead youth upon resistance

10 minutes ago
 Kristen Stewart to Lead International Jury at 2023 ..

Kristen Stewart to Lead International Jury at 2023 Berlinale - Organizers

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.