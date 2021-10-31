England thrash Australia by eight wickets in T20 World Cup

Opening batsman Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 71 as England hammered Australia by eight wickets to register their third successive win in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Opening batsman Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 71 as England hammered Australia by eight wickets to register their third successive win in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

England fast bowlers Chris Jordan and Chris Woakes shared five wickets between them to bowl out Australia for 125 after they elected to field first in Dubai.

Buttler and Jason Roy, who made 22, put on 66 runs for the opening wicket as the 2010 champions romped home in 11.4 overs to hand Australia their first loss of the tournament.