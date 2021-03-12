UrduPoint.com
England Thrash India By Eight Wickets In 1st T20

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:33 PM

England thrash India by eight wickets in 1st T20

Opener Jason Roy smashed 49 as England trounced India by eight wickets in the first Twenty20 international on Friday

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Opener Jason Roy smashed 49 as England trounced India by eight wickets in the first Twenty20 international on Friday.

Chasing a modest 125, England romped home in 15.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer returned figures of 3-23 to restrict India to 124-7 after England chose to bowl first. The second T20 is on Sunday at the same venue.

