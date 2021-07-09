UrduPoint.com
England Thrash Pakistan In 1st ODI

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:57 AM

England thrash Pakistan in 1st ODI

An entirely changed England side hammered Pakistan by nine wickets in the first one-day international at Cardiff on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series

An entirely changed England side hammered Pakistan by nine wickets in the first one-day international at Cardiff on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series.

Set just 142 for victory, a completely altered England XI after a coronavirus outbreak within the originally selected squad, finished on 142-1.

Dawid Malan was 68 not out and Zak Crawley 58 not out, the pair sharing an unbroken stand of 120, Earlier, fast bowler Saqib Mahmood took an ODI best 4-42 as Pakistan were dismissed for 141.

The series continues at Lord's on Saturday.

Brief scores Pakistan 141, 35.2 overs (S Mahmood 4-42) England 142-1, 21.5 overs (D Malan 68 no, Z Crawley 58 no) result: England won by nine wicketsSeries: England lead three-match series 1-0

