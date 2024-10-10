England Tightens Grip On Multan Test
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) England took firm control on the fourth day of the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium, as Pakistan ended the day at 152/6, still trailing by 115 runs and facing the prospect of an innings defeat.
The hosts, who began their second innings with a daunting deficit of 267 runs, faltered early, losing six wickets for just 82 runs in 24.2 overs.
Salman Ali Agha (41 not out) and Aamir Jamal (27 not out) provided some resistance for Pakistan, adding an unbeaten 70-run partnership for the seventh wicket. However, their efforts could not mask the damage already inflicted by England’s bowlers, with Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson claiming two wickets each to leave the hosts on the back foot.
Earlier in the day, England resumed their first innings at 492 for three, with Joe Root and Harry Brook building on their monumental partnership.
The pair added a record-breaking 454-run stand, marking the fourth-highest partnership in Test history. Root played a commanding knock of 262, his sixth double century and second against Pakistan, while Brook made headlines with a sensational 317, becoming only the sixth England player to score a triple century.
England declared their innings at 823 for seven, posting the fourth-highest team total in Test cricket. For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub managed to pick up two wickets each, but their efforts were overshadowed by England’s dominance.
As Pakistan fights to avoid an innings defeat, the final day looms with the tourists well on top and poised to clinch the first Test of the series.
Recent Stories
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
More Stories From Sports
-
England creates history with 823 runs against Pakistan in an innings2 hours ago
-
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test2 hours ago
-
Pakistan women's football team gears up for SAFF Championship 20243 hours ago
-
Irfan Mehsood achieves 2 more Guinness World Records4 hours ago
-
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh4 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka team confirms participation in Cross Country Athletics C’ship4 hours ago
-
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Joe Root becomes England's highest test run-scorer23 hours ago
-
Joe Root's performance boosts confidence of team: Duckett23 hours ago
-
Bowlers to bounce back in remaining days of match: Gillespie24 hours ago
-
England fight back with centuries from Root and Brook24 hours ago
-
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 20241 day ago