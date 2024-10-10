Open Menu

England Tightens Grip On Multan Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) England took firm control on the fourth day of the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium, as Pakistan ended the day at 152/6, still trailing by 115 runs and facing the prospect of an innings defeat.

The hosts, who began their second innings with a daunting deficit of 267 runs, faltered early, losing six wickets for just 82 runs in 24.2 overs.

Salman Ali Agha (41 not out) and Aamir Jamal (27 not out) provided some resistance for Pakistan, adding an unbeaten 70-run partnership for the seventh wicket. However, their efforts could not mask the damage already inflicted by England’s bowlers, with Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson claiming two wickets each to leave the hosts on the back foot.

Earlier in the day, England resumed their first innings at 492 for three, with Joe Root and Harry Brook building on their monumental partnership.

The pair added a record-breaking 454-run stand, marking the fourth-highest partnership in Test history. Root played a commanding knock of 262, his sixth double century and second against Pakistan, while Brook made headlines with a sensational 317, becoming only the sixth England player to score a triple century.

England declared their innings at 823 for seven, posting the fourth-highest team total in Test cricket. For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub managed to pick up two wickets each, but their efforts were overshadowed by England’s dominance.

As Pakistan fights to avoid an innings defeat, the final day looms with the tourists well on top and poised to clinch the first Test of the series.

