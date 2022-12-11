England to avail advantage of pitch behavior in morning, Marcus Trescothick

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Coach Marcus Trescothick on Sunday said that England bowlers were committed to avail advantage of pitch behavior in the next morning to dismiss Pakistan battling line for winning the series.

Holding a press conference after third-day game of second test match against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium, Marcus Trescothick said that there were equal chances for both teams to win the match in the current situation as Pakistan was holding six wickets in hands for remaining two days of the match. He said that the first session of all three days remained in favour of bowlers and England bowlers were committed to avail the advantage in the fourth day game.

He said that Jams Anderson performing well utilizing his experience and showing his class. He said that Jams Anderson was a role model for young players.

To a question, Marcus said that he was the captain of England team 17 years ago when playing against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium.

He said that the behavior of pitch was quite different from the then pitch when he was playing on this pitch as captain.

He termed the pitch more affective for the test cricket as it helping swing and reverse swing adding that the England seamers would surely take advantage of pitch's behavior in the next morning.

He said that bowlers faced difficulty in dismissing batsmen and they used different strategies to dominate with old ball. He said that more efforts would be made for the next morning session with the same spirit. He said that the England team was still in very good position of wining but wickets turning into batting favour after repeated heavy roller on it daily.

To another question about Ollie Robinson delivery of dismissing Babar Azam, he said that it was a good delivery by the bowler adding that he swings more as compare of other bowlers.