England To Continue Aggressive Strategy, Ben Stokes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :England Cricket Team's Captain Ben Stokes said that the team would continue the same aggressive strategy in the second test match against Pakistan as it remained successful in the previous game.

Holding a press conference here at Multan Cricket Stadium after a training session on Thursday, the England cricket team skipper said that the team would enter the ground with one change as Livingstone was being replaced Mark Wood in the playing eleven. He said that after Livingstone's injury, the Mark Wood would be in and it has been to take advantage of Wood's bowling speed.

He said that the world-class keeper was the main focus but the recent condition makes it difficult to add him in the playing eleven.

Stokes said that the pitch of Multan Cricket Stadium was looking dry and it would be helpful for reverse swing and for the spinners too.

He said that the defending team was being expected to fight back as they have the ability to change the situation and also the cricket was an unpredictable game.

He said that the England team would enter the ground with the same aggressive strategy which remained successful in the previous game.

The England Skipper said that there was not much difference between the conditions of Rawalpindi and Multan adding that "Let's see" what Babar Azam does after winning the toss. He said that Mark Wood's presence in the team would make a difference as the bowler with a speed of 150/kmph was an asset to any team.

He said that despite the fact that Pakistan has the world-class fast bowlers but England would try their best to win the series by maintaining the winning streak.

