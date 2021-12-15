UrduPoint.com

England To Face All Blacks In 2023

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :England will face New Zealand and two of their 2023 World Cup pool opponents as part of next year's Autumn Nations Series.

Eddie Jones' side kick off their 2022 autumn schedule against Argentina at Twickenham on November 6, followed by Japan six days later in an early marker for the World Cup with all three sides in the same group.

England then host New Zealand on November 19, which will be a first meeting with the All Blacks since Jones' men beat them in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

The series is completed with a rematch with world champions South Africa on November 26, who England beat 27-26 with a last-minute penalty last month.

"These fixtures will be a really important part of our preparation for the 2023 World Cup," said Jones.

"It's almost a mini World Cup in itself, and we are fortunate to have it less than a year before the tournament.

"It will be a good litmus test for the team to see where we are at, culminating in playing first and second in the world."

