Open Menu

England To Face Serbia In 2026 World Cup Qualifying

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 13, 2024 | 07:01 PM

England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifying

England were placed in a group with Serbia as the draw for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Europe took place on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) England were placed in a group with Serbia as the draw for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Europe took place on Friday.

As they prepare to begin life under new coach Thomas Tuchel, England were also drawn alongside Albania, Latvia and Andorra in the five-team Group K.

England, who have qualified for every World Cup since missing the 1994 tournament in the United States, played Serbia in their opening game at Euro 2024, winning 1-0 thanks to a Jude Bellingham goal.

Matches will take place between March and November next year, with the group winners qualifying directly for the World Cup in North America.

The runners-up in each of the 12 qualifying groups will get a second chance via a series of play-offs, with Europe now contributing a total of 16 nations to the expanded 48-team competition.

The exact make-up of the groups is not yet completely clear as it depends on the outcome of the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals next March.

Those ties will see reigning European champions Spain face the Netherlands, while Germany play Italy, Portugal take on Denmark and France meet Croatia.

The groups in which these teams end up depend on whether they win and progress to the Nations League semi-finals next June, or are eliminated.

France, who have been to the last two World Cup finals, will be in a group with Ukraine, Iceland and Azerbaijan should they reach the Nations League final four.

However, should they go out of the Nations League to Croatia in the last eight, they will go into World Cup qualifying Group L with the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faroe Islands and Gibraltar.

Reigning European champions Spain, who also won the last edition of the Nations League, will be in a group with Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria should they defeat the Netherlands in their quarter-final.

The loser of Spain's tie against the Dutch will be placed in Group G with Poland, Finland, Lithuania and Malta.

There are six groups of five teams who will begin qualifying in March, while the six groups of four teams will only start next September.

Scotland, who are bidding to qualify for a first World Cup since 1998, were drawn in Group C in which they will play Greece, Belarus and the loser of the Nations League quarter-final between Portugal and Denmark.

Greece and Scotland are also due to play each other in a play-off next March to decide who is in the top tier of the next edition of the Nations League.

Wales were drawn in the same group as Belgium, as was already the case in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, when both teams made it to the finals in Qatar.

Those sides will also come up against North Macedonia, Kazakhstan and minnows Liechtenstein in Group J.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Europe Turkey France Qatar Germany Andorra Gibraltar Progress Same Bellingham Wales Iceland Azerbaijan Spain Albania Italy Belgium Bulgaria Belarus Portugal Poland Georgia Czech Republic United States Serbia Finland Kazakhstan Croatia Lithuania Latvia Liechtenstein Malta Macedonia Netherlands Greece Denmark Euro March June September November Top Coach

Recent Stories

WB approves $240 mln to support water, sanitation ..

WB approves $240 mln to support water, sanitation services

6 minutes ago
 England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifyin ..

England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifying

3 minutes ago
 Rumours about taxes on remittances rubbished

Rumours about taxes on remittances rubbished

3 minutes ago
 England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifyin ..

England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifying

3 minutes ago
 PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in se ..

PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in second T20I clash

58 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
China's yuan loans grow by 17.1 trillion yuan in f ..

China's yuan loans grow by 17.1 trillion yuan in first 11 months

3 minutes ago
 Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks wi ..

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

1 hour ago
 Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program

2 hours ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

4 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports