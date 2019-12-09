UrduPoint.com
England To Host Italy In Euro 2020 Warm-up

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:57 PM

England to host Italy in Euro 2020 warm-up

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :England will step up their preparations for the Euro 2020 finals with a friendly against Italy at Wembley in March, the Football Association announced on Monday.

Gareth Southgate's men will face the four-time world champions on Friday, March 27 before a match four days later against Denmark, also at Wembley.

England will then travel to play Austria in Vienna on June 2 before hosting Romania on June 7 at a venue in England that has yet to be confirmed.

The Italy game is designated as "The Heads Up International" in support of the FA's charitable partnership with Prince William's Heads Together mental health initiative.

England will face Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at Euro 2020 as well as the winner of the play-off path featuring Scotland, Israel, Norway and Serbia.

All three fixtures will be played at Wembley.

