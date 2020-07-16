UrduPoint.com
England To Host Wales In Wembley Friendly

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:08 PM

England will face Wales in a friendly at Wembley on October 8, football chiefs announced on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :England will face Wales in a friendly at Wembley on October 8, football chiefs announced on Thursday.

The game will be played behind closed doors before both sides return to Nations League action the following weekend.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides since Daniel Sturridge's last-minute winner gave England a 2-1 victory during the group stages of Euro 2016.

The fixture will be the first international to be held at Wembley since the coronavirus outbreak.

England take on Nations League rivals Iceland and Denmark in September but both games are away from home.

Ryan Giggs' Wales will make the short journey to face Ireland three days after the Wembley friendly, while England host Belgium on the same day.

