England To Maintain Momentum In Next Matches: Ollie Pope

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) England’s Test captain Ollie Pope expressed his delight after leading his team to a memorable victory against Pakistan in the first Test in Multan.

In a post-match press conference, Pope described the win as “special” and credited the entire squad for their collective efforts in securing the triumph.

"This win was really special for us. Full credit goes to the entire team for contributing to this result," Pope said.

He highlighted the return of spinner Jack Leach as a key factor in England’s success. "Jack Leach’s comeback made a significant impact. He constantly tries to challenge the batters, and on a pitch like this, you have to stay focused and wait for your opportunities."

Pope noted that England's breakthrough on the fourth day, when they took a series of quick wickets, was pivotal to their eventual success.

"The wickets we took in quick succession on Day 4 created the opening we needed," he explained. "When you were defending a total of 550 runs, it was a huge advantage. Joe Root and Harry Brook also played brilliant innings, setting the tone for our dominance in the match he maintained."

The captain praised the team’s resilience, especially on a surface that demanded patience and discipline. "On such pitches, it was all about staying alert and waiting for the right moment to strike," Pope added.

As England look ahead to the second Test, Pope’s leadership and his team’s well-rounded performance will certainly boost their confidence as they aim to continue their winning form in the series against Pakistan.

