England To Maintain Momentum In Next Matches: Ollie Pope
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) England’s Test captain Ollie Pope expressed his delight after leading his team to a memorable victory against Pakistan in the first Test in Multan.
In a post-match press conference, Pope described the win as “special” and credited the entire squad for their collective efforts in securing the triumph.
"This win was really special for us. Full credit goes to the entire team for contributing to this result," Pope said.
He highlighted the return of spinner Jack Leach as a key factor in England’s success. "Jack Leach’s comeback made a significant impact. He constantly tries to challenge the batters, and on a pitch like this, you have to stay focused and wait for your opportunities."
Pope noted that England's breakthrough on the fourth day, when they took a series of quick wickets, was pivotal to their eventual success.
"The wickets we took in quick succession on Day 4 created the opening we needed," he explained. "When you were defending a total of 550 runs, it was a huge advantage. Joe Root and Harry Brook also played brilliant innings, setting the tone for our dominance in the match he maintained."
The captain praised the team’s resilience, especially on a surface that demanded patience and discipline. "On such pitches, it was all about staying alert and waiting for the right moment to strike," Pope added.
As England look ahead to the second Test, Pope’s leadership and his team’s well-rounded performance will certainly boost their confidence as they aim to continue their winning form in the series against Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan to overcome mistakes in next matches: Shan Masood25 minutes ago
-
PCB constitutes new selection committee1 hour ago
-
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup3 hours ago
-
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test3 hours ago
-
Babar Azam working hard to regain form: Tim Nielsen19 hours ago
-
Nooh Dastgir shines in Commonwealth Powerlifting C’ships debut20 hours ago
-
Bolan Club moves in Federal Football League quarterfinals20 hours ago
-
Plan of attacking bad deliveries properly executed: Brook20 hours ago
-
England tightens grip on Multan test22 hours ago
-
England creates history with 823 runs against Pakistan in an innings23 hours ago
-
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test23 hours ago
-
Pakistan women's football team gears up for SAFF Championship 20241 day ago