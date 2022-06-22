England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan

The World Champions will visit Pakistan in September to play 7 T20Is before the upcoming World Cup in Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) intends to hold the upcoming T20 matches between Pakistan and England in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan.

According to media reports, the England T20 team will travel to Pakistan on September 15 and play seven matches against the national team while there.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will not host a T20 encounter between the two teams during the tour, they added.

White-ball matches between Pakistan and Australia and Pakistan and the West Indies have previously been moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore and Multan for various reasons.

However, a Test series between Pakistan and England would be held in Rawalpindi in November or December, the sources claimed.

The locations for the forthcoming series have been decided, but negotiations between the two boards about the T20 series are nearing their conclusion.

The floodgates of international cricket have truly opened up in Pakistan after Australia’s successful tour of the country.