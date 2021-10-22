UrduPoint.com

England To Play Covid-delayed India Test In 2022 - ECB

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:37 PM

England will play the Covid-delayed final match of their 2021 Test series against India in July 2022, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :England will play the Covid-delayed final match of their 2021 Test series against India in July 2022, the England and Wales Cricket board announced on Friday.

The match, which was due to take place last month at Old Trafford, was called off when India said they were unable to field a team due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus within their camp.

Due to fixture complexities in next season's English cricket schedule the finale of the five-match series that India lead 2-1 will now take place at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham from July 1 following an agreement between the ECB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

